Edmonton Public to debate single publicly funded school system

The Edmonton Public School Board is set to decide whether it will rejoin an association that is calling for the amalgamation of Alberta's public and Catholic schools systems.

The board will vote Tuesday on a motion put forward by Trustee Cheryl Johner that could see Edmonton Public join the Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta (PSBAA) after a four-year absence.

Johner said joining the PSBAA would help with the “promotion and protection: of public schools.”

“Having one voice, we can actually enhance and contribute to the collective voice and strategy and direction of public schools,” she said.

Edmonton trustees left four years ago because they did not have a spot on executive council and they felt some of the voting rules were inequitable.

Since then, the PSBAA has changed some of its bylaws, and any board with more than 50,000 students now gets a spot on the executive.

Johner has continued to PSBAA meetings and says its professional development opportunities are “second to none.”

While Edmonton’s board has not taken an official stance on supporting a single publicly funded system, that conversation could get heated on Tuesday.

“Knowing that PSBAA is supportive of that will certainly lend a voice to the possibility of maybe moving in that direction. But our board has not had a discussion around that,” Johner said.

Calgary’s public school board is not a PSBAA member.

Edmonton Public is a member of the Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA), which represents Catholic, public and francophone trustees.