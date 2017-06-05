Alberta government unveils new mental health facility for kids and teens

A new clinic will more than double Edmonton’s capacity to treat children and teens for mental health and substance use issues.

The province unveiled the Rutherford Mental Health Clinic in south Edmonton Monday, which will take 1,500 patients a year aged four to 18 and offer supports that include a family counsellor, a child psychiatrist, a specialized youth substance-use counsellor and five mental health and substance-use therapists.

“We know that when a young person is struggling with mental health concerns, it’s really important for them to be able to access supports as quickly as possible,” said associate health minister Brandy Payne.

The clinic was provincially funded to the tune of $1.6 million in capital costs and $2.3 million in operating costs this year.

Before the Rutherford facility, Northgate housed the only mental health clinic for youth in Edmonton. The northside clinic takes 800 patients annually.

Payne said 52 per cent of young patients were getting help within 30 days of a referral before the Rutherford facility opened, and that number has since jumped to 85 per cent.

Canadian Mental Health Association Executive Director David Grauwiler said the demand for children’s mental health supports has been growing as awareness spreads.

“It seems that as the conversation and awareness around what mental illness and what some of the signs are that people should be watching for, the stigma is reducing,” Grauwiler said.

“There’s even sort of a generational shift in talking about mental illness, that people are moving quicker to look for interventions and supports than perhaps has happened in the past.”

The new clinic opened last October and is currently operating at half capacity, but Mark Snaterse, executive director of addiction and health services with AHS, said it will be at full strength by the end of the year.

Snaterse said the Rutherford clinic is the type of facility Albertans can expect to see more of.