Fire caused by cooking oil sends 3 to hospital in Edmonton

Two teenagers and an adult male were taken to hospital in serious condition Sunday as a result of smoke inhalation from a fire caused by overheated cooking oil that was left unattended.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called out to a house near 178 Avenue and 93 Street just before 9:30 p.m., and found it filled with "heavy smoke" from a fire in the kitchen, according to a news release.



Firefighters found the two teenagers in their upstairs bedrooms and removed them from the house through the windows. Outside, fire crews performed CPR.Both teens were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

An adult male was also treated for injuries to his airway and high levels of carbon monoxide.

According to the release, the fire was caused by over-heated cooking oil that was left unattended for a "few minutes." The kitchen and main floor of the house sustained heavy fire damage, and investigators estimate damage to to house at $400,000 and content loss at $100,000.



Edmonton Fire Rescue is urging people to note that cooking fires are one of the leading causes of home fires and injuries, and to never leave cooking oil unattended.







