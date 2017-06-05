New leader David Khan says he's ready to rebuild Alberta Liberals

EDMONTON — The new leader of Alberta's Liberals says he's ready to rebuild a party that has fallen to just one seat in the legislature.

David Khan says he will focus on everything from fundraising to building up constituencies to ensure the Liberals can field a full slate of 87 candidates in the next election.

Khan himself may have to wait until then to join the legislature.

Former Liberal leader David Swann plans to finish out this term representing the seat of Calgary Mountain-View.

Swann will steer the day-to-day work that occurs in the legislature.