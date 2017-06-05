'We failed this young woman': Treatment of sexual assault victim sparks outrage

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley has called for an independent investigation into what she calls a “disturbing and tragic” case of the court system failing a sexual assault victim.

In 2015, a 28-year-old Indigenous woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, was forced to spend five nights in the Edmonton Remand Centre during a 2015 preliminary hearing connected to a sexual assault she suffered because she was having trouble providing witness testimony.

In at least two situations, the woman was transported in the same van as her attacker.

In a press conference Monday morning, Ganley said she was “shocked and angry” to hear of how the woman was treated and said she has personally apologized to the woman’s family. The woman died seven month after her testimony in an unrelated shooting.

“What is clear is that both policies and people failed in this case. We failed this young woman in multiple ways — as our system continues to fail many survivors of sexual assault,” Ganley said.

“To those survivors, and to the young woman who tragically cannot be there to hear these words, I’m sorry. We can and we must do better.”

The province has hired Manitoba criminal lawyer Roberta Campbell to conduct an independent investigation, and a special committee will review the case to provide updated policy within three months.

Ganley said she was surprised to see no one thought it was inappropriate to remand a victim and put her in a van with someone who assaulted her. She also questioned if the victim’s race or economic standing played a role.

“I think one of the questions that keeps me up at night, is whether it would have been the case if this woman was Caucasian, housed and not addicted.”

Mary Jane James, executive director of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton, said she would have like to see more sympathy from the courts and that remanding a sexual assault victim is not the appropriate response.