Edmonton police seeking man with 'cauliflower ear' in connection with break and enter, assault

Edmonton police are looking for a man with a “cauliflower ear” who was allegedly involved in a break and enter and aggravated assault near 118 Avenue and 39 Street.

In a news release, police say they responded to a reported stabbing in the area at a residence on May 6.

Police were told the residence was broken into and a suspect confronted and stabbed a male who lived in the home. The victim was treated and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim knew one another.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or olive-skinned male between 35 and 42. He stands between 5’8” and 5’10” and has a slim build with dark hair. He is described as having a “cauliflower ear”, which can happen from participating in sports such as boxing, wrestling or mixed martial arts.