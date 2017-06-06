EPSB votes to rejoin Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta

The Edmonton Public School Board voted Tuesday to rejoin an association that has called for the amalgamation of Alberta's public and Catholic schools systems.

The board has passed a motion put forward by Trustee Cheryl Johner that will see Edmonton Public join the Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta (PSBAA) after a four-year absence, at a cost of $60,000 per year.

Several trustees spoke in favour of the motion, while Trustee Ray Martin said he did not see the point of paying to join a provincial organization when Calgary and Red Deer’s public school boards are not members.

Johner told Metro on Monday that the PSBAA would help with the “promotion and protection: of public schools.”

“Having one voice, we can actually enhance and contribute to the collective voice and strategy and direction of public schools,” she said.

Edmonton trustees left four years ago because they did not have a spot on executive council and they felt some of the voting rules were inequitable.

Since then, the PSBAA has changed some of its bylaws, and any board with more than 50,000 students now gets a spot on the executive.

Johner has continued to attend PSBAA meetings and says its professional development opportunities are “second to none.”

Edmonton’s board has not taken an official stance on supporting a single publicly-funded system.

Edmonton Public is a member of the Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA), which represents Catholic, public and francophone trustees.