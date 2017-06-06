Indigenous women more likely to be murdered in Alberta than other provinces

Indigenous women are more likely to be murdered in Alberta than any other province, according to a new Statistics Canada report.

The Women and the Criminal Justice System report, released Tuesday, shows the homicide rate in Alberta is more than seven per 100,000 Indigenous women – about seven times higher than for non-Indigenous women.

Rachelle Venne, CEO of the Edmonton-based Institute for Advancement of Aboriginal Women, said the numbers are “appalling” but not surprising.

“We’ve been trying to spread the word that Alberta is quite different in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Inquiry,” Venne said.

“We seem to get lost and it’s very much apparent that there needs to be some work specifically done in Alberta.”

Northwest Territories and Nunavut both have higher homicide rates of Indigenous women than Alberta, and Manitoba follows only a fraction behind, according to numbers gathered between 2001 and 2015.

Venne said a number of factors play into Alberta’s high homicide rates, the biggest among them being a lack of access to support services and discrimination against Indigenous women trying to access those services.

“There’s a number of things. But if you look at any socioeconomic statistic, Indigenous women are at the bottom,” she said.

“You’re set up to fail, pretty well. You don’t have the access to help and services that other women would get. So the results are very much expected.”

Venne said Alberta’s Indigenous communities often get ignored by the federal government, and the provincial government has been slow to change.

Across Canada, Indigenous women reported experiencing violent assaults at 2.7 times the rate of non-Indigenous women, and the reported sexual assault rate was nearly three times higher for Indigenous people versus non-Indigenous.

The report shows Indigenous women across Canada also suffer twice as much emotional and financial abuse, and more than twice as likely to suffer spousal violence.

“When you look at statistics and just the situations, they haven’t improved. There needs to be a jolt to the system to shake things up and say this is not acceptable,” she said.

Venne said she has noticed an uptick in people calling her institute wanting to help, however, as well as more media stories highlighting unjust treatment of Indigenous people – which she said signals that the general population is at least starting to become more aware and supportive.

***

The Statistics Canada report found other minority groups are also especially vulnerable to assault.

The rate of violent victimization of women who identified as homosexual or bisexual was more than 3.5 times that of women who identified as heterosexual (281 incidents per 1,000 population, compared with 75).



By age, the rate of violent victimization was the highest among women aged 15-24 (215 incidents per 1,000 population). The next-highest rate was observed among women aged 25-34 (128 incidents per 1,000).