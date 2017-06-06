Albertans may believe in tipping—but servers have to earn it: Survey

Albertans may believe in tipping—and in some cases, tipping well—but servers have to hustle to get it, according to a new online survey from Insights West.

According to the online survey released on Tuesday, half of Albertans would tip "nothing" in a sit-down restaurant if the service was below average and the server wasn't busy. That's compared to a third of British Columbians who answered the same way.

Millenials are slightly more forgiving though, Insights Vice President Mario Canseco said in a release.

"Baby Boomers in Alberta are definitely harder to please at a sit-down restaurant than their younger counterparts," he said. "Three-in-five Baby Boomers would leave no tip if they believe service was below average in a restaurant that was not busy."

Which is not to say Albertans are against tipping. While three quarters of respondents said that food servers expect a tip but don't earn it, two thirds agreed that servers can't get by on their salary alone—so tipping is important.

Albertans also tip well when the situation warrants: a third leave a tip of 20 to 25 per cent for "exceptional" service when the restaurant is busy.

One in five people in the province leave a tip regardless.

When service is "good," almost half leave a tip of 15 to 19 per cent, and "average" service warrants a tip of 10 to 14 per cent.

The increasing popularity of delivery and carry out is also changing tipping habits. The majority of Albertans don't tip when they take food to go (69 per cent), restaurants where they order and pick up food themselves (59 per cent), or coffee shops (42 per cent).

