Petting dinosaurs: University of Alberta team helps confirm first Tyrannosaurus rex skin fossil

University of Alberta paleontologist Scott Persons is one of a lucky few who know what it feels like to pet a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Persons was part of an international research team that confirmed the discovery of the first T. rex skin fossils ever unearthed, in findings published Tuesday. The specimens were collected in Alberta and South Dakota.

“To be perfectly honest, my first reaction when I saw it was, ‘Oh my gosh, I really want to touch it.’ Because you can imagine, right? That’s the fulfillment of a childhood dream,” Persons said.

“All paleontologists who study dinosaurs want that experience of petting a tyrannosaur, and now we can have that.”

Persons and his team were studying a handful of dino skin specimens when they found out a separate research group was doing the same. The two joined forces and pooled their resources, rather than competing and rushing to publication.

Combined, they confirmed fossilized skin of several kinds of tyrannosaurids, including Albertosaurus, Gorgosaurus, and Daspletosaurus, found near their bones.

We now know the dino hides were covered by small scales, each only a few millimetres in length, and they felt “quite pebbly.”

“The experience is a little bit like, if you can imagine, running your hand across a broad sheet of legos,” Persons said. “Those little bumps on the top, that’s kind of what it’s like.”

The findings also quashed growing beliefs that the T. rex was covered in feathers like Velociraptors and other early carnivorous dinosaurs.

Persons said the creatures likely shed their feathers as they evolved because, much like elephants and rhinos, their size would put them at greater risk of over-heating than getting too cold.

So the big-screen depictions you’ve seen of the terrifying T. rex is probably not far off.

“The old school, classic view that we have of T. rex as being a reptilian scaly animal, it turns out is right,” he said.

“For a while there we weren’t sure if that was actually the case, because the more primitive tyrannosaurids that we know of, the ancestors of animals like T. rex, we know from specimens preserved in China were actually fuzzy animals.”

He noted, however, that while the giant beast was not covered in feathers, it is still possible it had feathers or hair in some spots.