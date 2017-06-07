Accused Alberta drug dealers pushing heroin, but really was fentanyl: police

EDMONTON — Police are accusing three men of knowingly selling deadly fentanyl to people, but telling them it was heroin.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team have arrested two men and are looking for a third after seizing powder fentanyl in Edmonton.

Investigators searched a home and a vehicle in the Calder neighbourhood and found the powder in the vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais says the suspects put people's lives at risk by lying to them about what they were buying.

Dale Martin, who is 38, and Francois Muhire, who is 25, are both facing several drug charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Miles Sherwood on charges of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of proceeds of crime.