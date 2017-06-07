Councillors debate lowering Edmonton's residential speed limits

City staff say preliminary polls suggest Edmontonians support reducing residential speed limits, but officials don't want to move forward until the province gets involved.

City councillors will debate the issue at the urban planning committee Wednesday morning.

Public opinion polls released by the city show 39 per cent of 734 surveyed residents support a limit of 40 km/h and 23 per cent support 30 km/h limits for residential roads. On top of that, several community groups have pushed for lower speed limits, either being 30 or 40 km/h in such areas.

Of the respondents, 35 per cent said they would like the limits to remain at 50 km/h.

However, the city poll suggests residents would like collector roads, which homes don't generally back on to and are used by buses, to see their speed limits remain the same at 50 km/h.



Some councillors have also pushed for lower speeds, but city satff say they want the province to change the city charter before going further with consulting the public about speed reduction. The city charter suggest cities must post speed signs when the limit is above or below 50 km/h. That means if Edmonton were to reduce the limit to 40 km/h overall, they would have to spend lots of money to make and install the signs on almost every block.