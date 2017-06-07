Edmonton police say man sexually assaulted woman while impersonating an officer

A man sexually assaulted and forcibly confined a woman while impersonating a peace officer on the weekend, according to Edmonton police.

A woman was driving home near Anthony Henday Drive and 127 Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning when a vehicle with flashing lights directed her to pull over, according to a news release.

A man dressed in a navy blue peace officer’s uniform allegedly exited the vehicle with flashing lights, approached the woman while she was pulled over, and told her to get into his vehicle.

Police say the woman complied, assuming he was an officer.

The man then allegedly told the woman he would not proceed with criminal charges against her if she performed sexual acts on him.

Police say he drove her to another area, where she was sexually assaulted and then driven home.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white, four-door Nissan Rogue.

The man has been described as 25-30 years old, white, with a thin build and short brown hair.