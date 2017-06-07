'Not the cars of the Jetsons': Edmonton speeds up work on autonomous vehicles

The City of Edmonton is speeding up plans to bring driverless cars to town, after warnings the city could be missing out on a big opportunity.



“Four years ago was probably the best time to be a test city. It’s an uphill struggle now on this one,” said Paul Godsmark, with the Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre of Excellence, during an urban planning committee debate Wednesday. The St. Albert-based group advocates for autonomous vehicles.



The coming wave of driverless vehicles is expected to be a $30-million per year economic opportunity, according to the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation.



Self-driving vehicles detect the surrounding environment using artificial intelligence, sensors and GPS coordinates. Fans of the vehicles say removing human error makes roads safer, and riding in them would free up time for people to do other things while in transit.



“It’s time for us to really speed this up,” said Coun. Andrew Knack, who spearheaded a motion to put city staff to work on freeing up funds for a new pilot.



The funding package, worth $863,000, would go towards a testing project at the University of Alberta. While staff will start looking for other sources of funding immediately, they will likely ask council for an official budget sometime in the fall.



Planners were also tasked with giving an update on other projects currently happening in the city.



But the idea is still concerning to many residents in Alberta, according to a survey of 300 Albertans conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association.



The survey found the majority of Albertans don’t know much about autonomous cars and are wary of what they have to offer, said Jeff Kasbric, vice president of government relations with the Alberta Motor Association.



“AMA strongly supports this work in becoming a northern research hub,” Kasbric told councillors. “But the overall distrust of (the cars) is higher here than the rest of Canada. We must be aware these are not the cars of the Jetsons and their integration is sooner than many appreciate.”



Edmonton is also waiting on the province for their support on testing the vehicles in the city. City staff say they plan to reach out to the province for an update on where they’re at.

By the numbers:

41 per cent