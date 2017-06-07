'Not the cars of the Jetsons': Edmonton speeds up work on autonomous vehicles
Survey shows lots of Albertans are wary of the new technology.
A
A
The City of Edmonton is speeding up plans to bring driverless cars to town, after warnings the city could be missing out on a big opportunity.
“Four years ago was probably the best time to be a test city. It’s an uphill struggle now on this one,” said Paul Godsmark, with the Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre of Excellence, during an urban planning committee debate Wednesday. The St. Albert-based group advocates for autonomous vehicles.
The coming wave of driverless vehicles is expected to be a $30-million per year economic opportunity, according to the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation.
Self-driving vehicles detect the surrounding environment using artificial intelligence, sensors and GPS coordinates. Fans of the vehicles say removing human error makes roads safer, and riding in them would free up time for people to do other things while in transit.
“It’s time for us to really speed this up,” said Coun. Andrew Knack, who spearheaded a motion to put city staff to work on freeing up funds for a new pilot.
The funding package, worth $863,000, would go towards a testing project at the University of Alberta. While staff will start looking for other sources of funding immediately, they will likely ask council for an official budget sometime in the fall.
Planners were also tasked with giving an update on other projects currently happening in the city.
But the idea is still concerning to many residents in Alberta, according to a survey of 300 Albertans conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association.
The survey found the majority of Albertans don’t know much about autonomous cars and are wary of what they have to offer, said Jeff Kasbric, vice president of government relations with the Alberta Motor Association.
“AMA strongly supports this work in becoming a northern research hub,” Kasbric told councillors. “But the overall distrust of (the cars) is higher here than the rest of Canada. We must be aware these are not the cars of the Jetsons and their integration is sooner than many appreciate.”
Edmonton is also waiting on the province for their support on testing the vehicles in the city. City staff say they plan to reach out to the province for an update on where they’re at.
By the numbers:
41 per cent
In a survey conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association, it was found that 41 per cent of Albertans have heard about autonomous cars but don’t know much about them. However, the survey found Albertans are becoming increasingly aware of the vehicles.
32 per cent
The survey found 32 per cent of Albertans believe autonomous vehicles will improve safety as the cars reduce human-error in driving. In fact, positive perceptions are decreasing, the survey said, as 40 per cent of Albertans thought in 2016 that the cars would enhance safety.
59 per cent
The survey found Albertans are fairly concerned with the driverless vehicles. For instance, 76 per cent worry about who would be accountable if a crash were to occur.
57 per cent
Among other concerns, 57 per cent of Albertans worry about vehicle hacking, where someone could potentially take over the system and cause the cars to malfunction.
62 per cent
The survey reported that 62 per cent of Albertans would be afraid to sit in an autonomous vehicle that’s driving. Twenty-one per cent said they would trust the car, while 18 per cent didn’t know or preferred not to answer.
22 per cent
The survey said 22 per cent of Albertans would need about 5 to 10 years to trust autonomous vehicle technology before they would set foot inside a driverless car. However, 21 per cent said they already trust the technology.
85 per cent
The survey said 85 per cent of Albertans are very or somewhat concerned with the privacy risks of the new autonomous technology, as the cameras on the car would capture people walking throughout streets.
