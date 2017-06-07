Police uncover $600,000 worth of tools, car parts and weapons at 'massive' Edmonton chop shop
And they're nowhere near done searching the compound.
Edmonton police have seized a stash of tools, vehicle parts and stolen licence plates worth hundreds of thousands from a "massive" chop shop discovered in the city's northeast Tuesday.
Allen McKay, 53, and Chrystal Lee McKay, 36, are both facing multiple charges, including possessing stolen property over $5,000.
Officers stopped a driver in a 2012 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer near 121 Avenue and 76 Street on June 1, and figured out the trailer was stolen and the truck was displaying an "unauthorized" licence plate, according to a release.
That led to them getting a search warrant on a related business, where they found another stolen 2013 Ram (with an estimated value of $80,000) that was getting dismantled, among other things.
“Police are continuing to search the warehouse,” Staff Sgt. Mark Hilton said in a release. “We’ve only searched about a quarter of the compound so far and have found more than $600,000 worth of vehicle parts and stolen property.”
Police have also found a forklift, VIN plates and a prohibited "butterfly" knife.
The McKays also face charges of possessing stolen property under $5,000, possessing property for the purpose of trafficking and altering or removing VINs.
