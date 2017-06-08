Alberta man to plead guilty to murdering 2 Saskatchewan women in 2007, 2009:Crown

EDMONTON — A Crown prosecutor says an Alberta man will plead guilty to killing two indigenous women in 2007 and 2009.

Gordon Alfred Rogers of Red Deer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeanette Chief and Violet Heathen, who were both from Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

The body of 48-year-old Chief was found near Hillmond, Sask., in June 2007, four days after she was last seen in Lloydminster.

Heathen, who was 49, was last seen in the same city in May 2009, and her remains were found that December near the village of Kitscoty, Alta.

Police have said Rogers, who is 60, was living in Red Deer at the time of the deaths and had a relationship with Heathen, but did not know Chief.

Crown prosecutor Jeff Rudiak said he expects Rogers to enter guilty pleas for second-degree murder in both deaths and Rogers' next court appearance is set for Sept. 8 in Edmonton.

Rogers had lived and worked in the Lloydminster area prior to living in Red Deer.

He was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing was held in May.

Rogers made an appearance at the Court of Queen’s Bench in St. Paul, Alta., on June 5, and his case was sent to the Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton.