Wildrose, PC leaders will not attend Edmonton Pride Parade

Alberta’s soon-to-be-united conservative parties will not be represented by their leaders at Saturday’s Edmonton Pride Parade.

Spokespeople for PC leader Jason Kenney and Wildrose Leader Brian Jean confirmed they will both be attending different events on Saturday.

Wildrose Party spokesperson Evan Menzies issued a statement saying the party hoped to be part of the parade but missed the March 31 deadline, and Jean is unable to attend “due to other long-standing commitments.”

Jean is slated to partake in a party fundraising golf tournament in Ponoka Saturday.

MLA Tany Yao will represent the party at the parade.



Kenney, meanwhile, plans to attend the Brooks Rodeo followed by a “very important” event with the Vietnamese community in Calgary, according to his spokesperson Blaise Boehmer.

“It’s a simple scheduling conflict,” Boehmer said.

The PC Party will be represented by MLA Richard Starke instead.

Alberta Party leader Greg Clark will miss the event due to a board meeting, but the party will make a donation to Edmonton Pride in lieu and Clark will attend Calgary’s parade, according to an Alberta Party spokesperson.

Newly-elected Liberal leader David Khan will be part of the parade, as will Premier Rachel Notley and other NDP MLAs.

Kris Wells, faculty director with the University of Alberta's Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services, said he is not surprised that Jean and Kenney will be absent, given conversations around Gay-Straight Alliances that indicate “anti-LGBTQ tenor," and what Wells characterizes as “resounding silence” from Jean and the Wildrose on LGBTQ issues.