‘A lot of work to do:’ Alberta doctor warns fentanyl deaths are still on the rise

The number of Albertans overdosing on fentanyl could climb again this year, says Dr. Chris Sikora, as Edmonton continues to grapple with the opioid crisis.

“I shudder to think what the numbers would have been if we didn’t do that ongoing work to prevent deaths,” said Sikora, a medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services.

He was among a group of officials providing an update to council on the opiod crisis on Thursday.

According to data from the province, 113 people died fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta during the first three months of 2017, including 36 in Edmonton. That's a 61 per cent jump from the 70 deaths over the same period in 2016.

Sikora said it’s hard to exactly pinpoint why the province is seeing an increase.

“We still need to continue working with partners around harm reduction, around treatment, around prevention and enforcement to bring the numbers back down and better improve the health of our population overall,” he said.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Some of that work, he noted, includes addressing how health officials deal with residents overdosing in the suburbs.

According to the provincial numbers 71 per cent of overdose deaths in Edmonton this year occurred in communities outside the core.

The needs of people who live in the suburbs are different, Sikora said, because people are often using in their homes and they may not drive to the inner city to inject at a supervised consumption site.

He said Edmontonians living in outer communities generally access treatment options through their family physicians, but the number of people requesting methadone or suboxone, a prescribed drug that helps people get off deadly opioids, hasn’t been as robust as they were expecting.

“I think any ability to increase access to opioid replacement therapy and addictions therapy is going to be beneficial,” he said. “We’re working hard with our partners on that and it takes time. It’s about investment, commitment and trust. The trust between patients and physicians, and skills we have to build.”