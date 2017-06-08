Edmonton man dies after being dropped at hospital
Police say the 18-year-old man died after being dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old who was dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital with a gunshot wound.
In a news release, police says the man was dropped off at the hospital by friends just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. He later died in hospital.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Anyone with information on what may have led to the death of the man is asked to contact 780-423-4567.