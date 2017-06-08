Night market moves out of downtown due to city fees, weather

An Edmonton night market is leaving downtown for the Alberta Aviation Museum this weekend.

Just a Little Night Market CEO Trina Shipanoff said her previous location at Beaver Hill House Park, on Jasper Avenue and 104 Street, is no longer sustainable due to high fees and unpredictable weather.

“When you measure the cost of doing an outdoor event and you factor in the weather, it’s not feasible for a small business to be able to continue to operate that way,” Shipanoff told Metro.

She said annual facility and maintenance fees, weekly special event licences and a weekly fee to use a bus lane for loading and unloading, made it too hard to continue operating with lower costs than events like the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market.

Shipanoff said the fees added up to about $10,000 for the annual 15-week run.

“I kept my rates low, because you’re trying to work with people who are doing this as a side business and trying to get themselves up and established,” she said.

“It becomes an incubator for a lot of new businesses, and they can’t afford the fees of a lot of the big boys.”

Working with slim margins, a rainy day could be disastrous, as many vendors and performers would pull out of the family event.

The market will be hosted indoors for the first time Friday and Saturday at the Aviation Museum on Kingsway Avenue.

Shipanoff said despite the less central location, going indoors has given her a chance to expand, adding wine tastings, a stage for performers and a members-only speakeasy.