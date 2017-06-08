Edmonton poised to install hundreds of playground speed limit signs by the end of this year

City councillors supported a plan Thursday to see hundreds of new 30 km/h playground speed-limit signs dot Edmonton by year's end, after polls showed a majority of residents want them installed.

The move still requires approval of council in September, but councillors voted to task staff with developing a funding package and detailing where the signs will go.

“This is the right step forward,” said Coun. Bev Esslinger, during the debate at the community and public services committee.

A recent city report showed 178 playgrounds in Edmonton don’t have speed reduction signs in place to slow drivers down. On top of that, there are 194 playgrounds close to schools that require an extension of the speed reduction zone so it’s completely covered.

The report also found that 85 per cent of 405 residents surveyed support having more playgrounds covered by a 30 km/h speed limit signs. Fourteen per cent said they didn’t support the change and one per cent weren't sure.

Traffic planners will also look at how cities like Calgary and St. Albert to determine the hours the signs would be in effect. The cost to install them would be roughly $600,000.