Edmonton explores allowing school buses to park in neighbourhoods

Edmonton school bus drivers may soon see a solution to their parking woes, as city engineers begin work on determining how they can park on neighbourhood roads during school hours without being fined.

City councillors at the community and public services committee voted to task administration with exploring how that could look, after drivers had told them in March they were being ticketed more often.

It’s currently illegal to park school buses on the street, as the vehicles weigh more than 4,500 kilograms, which violates city bylaws. In 2012, however, school buses were allowed to park on neighbourhood roads.

Bus drivers at the committee argued Thursday that parking on the street would save them valuable time. They would only need to pick up and drop off their buses from the station two times a day, rather than driving back and forth four times per day.

“There would also be environmental benefits and less wear-and-tear on our roads,” added Coun. Bev Esslinger, during the debate.

Suzanne Pritchard, a bus driver with First Student, said she would save roughly an hour of travel time if she could park on the street, which could come in handy if she’s called to pick up kids in an emergency situation.

“You have to be there as soon as possible to help. I can be there in 15 minutes if I park in my neighbourhood, ” she said.

“I only work for $80 a day, so getting a $100 ticket is hurtful. We do it for the love, not for the money.”

However, city staff said during the debate that school buses put pressure on residential roads, which they say can’t normally handle heavy weights.

“Local roads are designed to a much lower standard,” said Ryan Pleckaitis, director of complaints and investigations, with the city.

But Esslinger said it might not make much of a difference if drivers are already driving on the roads when taking kids to school.

“They are really only asking for school days, and in neighbourhoods where there (is) actual space,” she said.

She would also like to see a pilot project where community members could have a say on whether or not school buses would be allowed on residential roads.

“I think there’s a way to work with everybody,” she said.