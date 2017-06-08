Former Alberta RCMP officer facing harassment, fraud, mischief charges

EDMONTON — A former Alberta RCMP officer is facing more criminal charges.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has charged Aaron Sayler with three offences involving an application for financial RCMP relocation benefits.

Sayler is also charged with one count of criminal harassment and mischief involving alleged acts of vandalism to the home of one woman, and another count of mischief in damage done to a vehicle of a second woman.

ASIRT says both women had been involved in relationships with Sayler.

He has been released with conditions and is to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on July 19.

In October 2016, Sayler was charged with theft and fraud for alleged acts committed while he was an RCMP officer with the Spruce Grove/Stony Plain detachement.