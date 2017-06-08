Former Alberta RCMP officer facing harassment, fraud, mischief charges
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — A former Alberta RCMP officer is facing more criminal charges.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has charged Aaron Sayler with three offences involving an application for financial RCMP relocation benefits.
Sayler is also charged with one count of criminal harassment and mischief involving alleged acts of vandalism to the home of one woman, and another count of mischief in damage done to a vehicle of a second woman.
ASIRT says both women had been involved in relationships with Sayler.
He has been released with conditions and is to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on July 19.
In October 2016, Sayler was charged with theft and fraud for alleged acts committed while he was an RCMP officer with the Spruce Grove/Stony Plain detachement.
ASIRT said Sayler resigned from the force during the first investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash
-
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth