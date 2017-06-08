Hockey and art collide at Edmonton gallery’s Gretzky exhibition

Hockey and art fans will converge at the Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) this weekend to watch Wayne Gretzky live in action.

Or, rather, to watch people live in action looking at portraits of the Great One.

The gallery’s new “simulcast exhibition,” Gretzky’s Everywhere, will feature four prints of Andy Warhol’s famous portrait of the former hockey superstar, alongside a screen broadcasting live streams of people looking at the same portraits at galleries in Charlottetown, P.E.I. and St. John’s, Nfld.

Cameras will be on at the AGA as well, so the Maritimers can watch you, too.

“It’s really interesting that we can share the experience of viewing an object across space and time with the help of technology," said Laura Ritchie, head of exhibitions and collections management at the AGA.

The exhibition is meant to celebrate Warhol’s work as well as the “pervasive presence” of Gretzky’s image.



It will also feature a replica of a Polaroid that Warhol shot when Gretzky visited his studio for the 1984 portrait, as well as a reproduction of a letter Gretzky wrote to Warhol thanking him for the meeting.

In an interview with Metro last month, Coun. Scott McKeen pondered why many Edmontonians who spend large sums of money on Oilers games won’t spend a fraction of that on the gallery.

Ritchie hopes this exhibition will bridge that gap for some.



“This kind of brings those two worlds together,” she said.