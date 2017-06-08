News / Edmonton

Schools on lockdown after reports of shots fired in north Edmonton Thursday

Police looking for suspect, who allegedly dropped the gun and fled the scene.

Metro file

Schools are on lockdown and police are on the hunt after reports of someone firing shots near 118 Avenue and 127 Street just before noon Thursday.

Police on the scene found a gun, and officers, including the canine unit and Air 1, are now searching for the suspect who reportedly discarded it.

In a news release, police describe the man as an Indigenous male, approximately 5'10'' and in his mid-twenties. He was wearing jeans and a dark shirt. He may be injured as he was reported as limping.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views