Street Ways booklet offers tips for surviving the streets

Jerry Jacknife says people are often surprised to find out he’s an author.

“People don’t know who I am or what I’m like. They just think I’m a drug addict and that’s it,” said Jacknife, who has struggled with drug addiction and life on the streets for about 50 years.

“They don’t see my background or what I do for all these people. And we do a lot.”

Jacknife is a member of Alberta Addicts Who Educate and Advocate Responsibly (AAWEAR) and is one of eight authors of Street Ways, a booklet to help homeless people and those transitioning out of poverty connect with services and improve their lives.

It's written by people who know what it's like to live on the streets.

“I’ve been living in this community pretty much all my life, so I wanted to give back,” Jacknife said for why he got involved with the book.

Jacknife also titled the booklet and included tips on the importance of being polite when dealing with emergency personnel.

The booklet was funded and supported by several partners, including Boyle Street Community Services and Alberta Health Services, and took about a year and a half to create.

It’s free and offers tips on accessing income support from Alberta Works, how to get accepted to a shelter, how to survive Edmonton’s long winter and more.

“We have so many services, but many people don’t know how to use them … it leads to a lot of frustration,” said Boyle Street’s inner city mental health worker MyLe Le.

“It was important for us to have a tool that’s relatable to people using it,” she added. “So in the book, we don’t use any social work jargon, the language is language people on the streets understand.”

Kari Dumont was homeless, pregnant and addicted to crack cocaine when she realized she needed to turn her life around. She still bears physical and mental scars from her time on the streets.

She provided tips on accessing health services and how people should act in a hospital setting.

“A lot of people on the street do have mental health issues ... it can be hard to not judge people,” she said. “And I know how that feels.”

She said today she’s more stable and happier after transitioning from poverty and was grateful for the opportunity to pass her knowledge on to others.