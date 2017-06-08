Edmonton's WWII airplane hanger makes National's Trust list of top 10 endangered buildings

One of the last Second World War-era airplane hangers in the country, located here in Edmonton, has been added to the National Trust for Canada's list of most endangered buildings.

Hangar 11, located at Blatchford, was built in 1942 to move American bombers, fighters and transport plants through Edmonton to Alaska and eventually to Russia.

It landed on the charity's list of top 10 list of endangered places because the city's plans to develop Blatchford into a new green community don't include the "retention" of the large white hangar, according to the Trust's website.

The website calls the hangar "one of the most significant cultural landscapes in the Edmonton area."

Chris Wiebe, Manager of Heritage Police for the Trust, calls the building a "lost opportunity," in a statement.