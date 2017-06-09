Alberta trying to whitewash Fort McMurray wildfire details: Opposition leader

EDMONTON — The Wildrose Opposition leader in Alberta says the government is attempting to whitewash the findings of reports into the Fort McMurray wildfire disaster.

Brian Jean says the lives of thousands of peoples were put at risk because the government wasn't ready to fight the fire properly and was slow to respond.

Jean, who lost his home to the flames, says it was only by the grace of God that more than 80,000 people were able to escape.

He is calling for a judge-led independent public inquiry to get more answers about what happened.

The Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives are also accusing the government of not releasing the reports quickly enough, including one that was ready in March.

The reports say the fire caught the government by surprise and recommends the province review how it manages emergencies.