ALERT arrests Alberta father for allegedly sexually assaulting daughters
The man will appear in Evansburg court on June 12.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ALERT has charged an Alberta father from a town west of Edmonton with 23 sexual offences involving his three daughters, including incest, parent procuring child for sexual activity, and making child pornography.
ICE alleges the 41-year-old father sexually abused his daughters multiple times over the past six years, according to a release. One of the daughters was allegedly procured for sex on multiple occasions, and these instances were video recorded by the father.
All victims were under the age of 18.
Officers from the RCMP, Edmonton police, child and family services and the Zebra Child Protection Centre began an investigation in mid-October, 2016.
Officers from the internet child exploitation team (ICE) arrested the man, whose name is under a publication ban to protect the victims, in November.
The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in an Evansburg court room on June 12.
The victims are receiving help from a variety of support services.
- The man faces 23 charges involving his daughters including:Human trafficking
- Incest (x 2)
- Parent procuring child for sexual activity (x 2)
- Arrange a sexual offence against a child
- Sexual assault (x 5)
- Sexual assault with a weapon (x 2)
- Sexual exploitation (x 4)
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Sexual interference
- Making child pornography
- Distributing child pornography
- Possession child pornography
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax boulevard makes top 10 list of endangered places in Canada
-
Chelsea Manning talks leaks and transition in first post-release interview
-
Theresa May seeks governing pact with DUP after election gamble badly backfires
-
'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth