Feds to spend $700K on Canada 150 celebrations in Edmonton

In what the city is calling a party for the history books, the federal government announced Friday they will be giving Edmonton a $700,000 boost to celebrate the country's 150th birthday.

The money will help fund family-friendly events at City Hall and the Alberta Legislative Grounds.

“Thanks to the additional funding from the Government of Canada, we’re able to offer even more in the way of Canada Day programming this year,” said Mayor Don Iveson, in a news release Friday.

He said it's a perfect time for Edmonton to showcase its uniqueness and individuality.

"It’s going to be one heck of a party, and we are going to mark this national milestone in a way only Edmonton can,” he said.

The program rundown:

On Canada Day, the free family-friendly entertainment will feature more than 16 hours of programming, including music, dance and art exhibitions that focus on Alberta's diversity, culture and history.

Festivities at the Alberta Legislature site include:

A welcome ceremony on the front steps at noon.

Programming at the Alberta Family Fun Zone, Alberta Diversity Stage, Alberta Discovered Stage, and inside the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre and Legislature Building.

An Indigenous showcase that will feature performers, artisans, teepees and storytelling.

An annual pancake breakfast, Canada Day road race and a citizenship ceremony.

At City Hall:

There will be multicultural and family-friendly performances.

the Works Art and Design Festival will celebrate Canada’s diversity, culture and history in Churchill Square throughout the day and evening.

The day will be capped off with fireworks in the River Valley, choreographed with the High Level Bridge light show at 11 p.m.