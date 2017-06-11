Councillors ponder how Edmonton’s floods should be paid for

Now that Edmonton has a proposed multibillion-dollar flood prevention plan on the table, city council is debating who should pay up—and for what.

One of the big questions city council is hoping to answer is whether it’s cheaper to prevent flood damage or let it happen and pay after the fact.

In other words, they want to determine what Mayor Don Iveson calls the “sweet spot” — where the amount homeowners would pay for new flood infrastructure is balanced by the cost of clean-up paid by other orders of government and insurance companies.

Councillors voted at the utility committee meeting Friday to get city staff to work with the feds and the province to figure out how flooding risks should be shared between the three levels of government.

“This is a really hard question, and it’s a cold-hearted question,” said Coun. Ben Henderson.

“If you spend an awful lot of money protecting against something that may never happen, it’s a really unlikely risk. It may be less expensive to step up and say we’ll fix the problem when it happens.”

Earlier this month, city planners unveiled a proposed $2.6-billion plan that would defend the city’s neighbourhoods against massive storms — something officials say is becoming the “new normal.”

The proposal is in response to significant flooding events Edmonton experienced in 2004 and 2012, which caused thousands of basements to flood and cars to float. The plan would see new storm ponds, large storm tunnels and sewer pipes across the city.

City councillors discussed the proposal at the committee meeting Friday, but they wrestled over how risks should be shared.

It would be a big spend for Edmonton and likely cause rates to jump, councillors noted, so that’s why they want to start this risk-sharing analysis with other levels of government before pushing further.