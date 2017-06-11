City of Champions ‘cannot stand the test of time’: Chamber of Commerce

Edmonton’s Chamber of Commerce is using the city’s slogan debate as a branding lesson for businesses, in a lengthy post on its website that is sure to reignite debate.

In the post, which went online Friday, the chamber blamed the slogan’s failure on a “generational gap.”

“We’ve got two camps here: advocates that were present when the brand was introduced, and then opponents who have inherited the brand,” the chamber’s President and CEO Janet Riopel told Metro.

“What we’re saying is that it’s clearly a brand that just cannot stand the test of time.”

City council voted down a motion to reinstate “City of Champions” as the city’s official slogan late last month, after it was removed from the city’s welcome signs in 2015.

The chamber’s web post, written by chamber marketing director Lee Ferris, says the brand suffered when the city’s sports teams stopped winning.

While many argue it refers more to Edmonton's charitable spirit, Riopel said that’s also problematic.

“If you’re speaking about something like volunteerism, philanthropy, those are areas where we naturally don’t like to speak publicly about it," she said. "We’re more modest than that."

The web post gives examples of successful brands that appeal broadly to residents by taking a more metaphorical approach – like “Keep Austin Weird” and “California – Find Yourself Here" – and posits that successful brands need to be universally identifiable.

“The authenticity of brands like 'The Big Apple,' 'The Big Easy,' 'City of Light,' I think all of those brands are really strong brands,” Riopel said.

“Their residents live that every day. And then it does become generational because that’s how the city projects itself outwardly.”