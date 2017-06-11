Changes brewing to allow alcohol producers in popular Edmonton streets

A few tweaks to city rules could allow for more microbreweries, distilleries and wineries to open up on Edmonton’s popular shopping streets — something Shayna Hansen calls a “great idea.”

“It would liven things up. How could it not?” said Hansen, the co-owner of Hansen Distillery, located in an industrial area in west Edmonton.

But distilleries can’t open just yet along popular streets or shopping complexes. That’s because the current rules in Edmonton’s bylaw mean distilleries, breweries and wineries are generally confined to the city’s industrial zones, most of which are far-flung.

“We were limited to where we could actually be,” Hansen said, regarding the current rules. “We’re not close to downtown but it’s still a very nice space”

City planners are proposing to change this rule, after many businesses owners complained they couldn’t tap into Edmonton’s more walkable areas.

City councillors voted earlier this week to get planners to finalize amendments to the current bylaw to make it happen. They will return to a public hearing at a later time to officially say yes or no to the changes.

But new microbreweries, distilleries and wineries won’t be allowed to open up willy-nilly in such commercial areas, according to the proposed rules. They state it would be up to the Edmonton’s discretionary officers to approve or deny new operations.

The breweries also wouldn’t be allowed to exceed a footprint of roughly 860 square feet, and must have clear windows, proper landscaping and lighting outside. On Whyte Ave, in particular, they must be developed within an existing restaurant. If operators want to open in an existing nightclub or bar, they are confined to the establishment’s current floor-plate to ensure the bar can’t expand.

“This prevents it from becoming a defacto night club or pub,” said city planner Colton Kirsop, regarding the Whyte Ave rules.

Hansen said it would have been great if they were allowed to open in commercial areas.

“We’re doing well now, but it would be nice to get that foot traffic,” she said. “Being in an industrial area, you’re not getting that high traffic in Edmonton’s touristy areas, like Whyte Ave and Jasper Ave.”

If the new rules become official, she said she hopes they encourage more people to open up shops.