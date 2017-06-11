New map shows visualization of Edmonton home assessments
Residents can zoom in to see what their home is assessed at, although not every home or building is available due to available data.
Ever wanted to know how your home’s assessment compares to your neighbour’s, or how your subdivision matches up with others in the city?
It turns out there’s a map for that.
Edmontonian Eugene Chen, director and chief technology officer at Darkhorse Analytics, has created an online map that shows property assessments for Edmonton homes and commercial buildings.
“I wanted to compare my assessment with my neighbour’s, in a visual way, to tell if I was assessed lower or higher,” Chen said.
Chen used the City of Edmonton’s property assessment data to create the map. Some buildings, including Rogers Place, were not included because Chen did not have access to the required data.
The average property was assessed at $322,000, with a higher proportion of homes falling below the average in the north side.
“There is going to be a big difference (in prize) between the north and south, except Millwoods, you can typically stretch your dollar in the Millwoods area,” said RE/MAX Elite realtor Carlos Rodriguez.
While lot size is a big factor, it’s not the only one.
“Amenities is another big thing - proximity to the university and major corridors to get the downtown core,” Rodriguez said.
Homes around the $644,000 mark tended to be close to the river and in Edmonton’s surrounding suburbs.
“It makes logical sense to me. I'd love to have my home back onto a river valley or something beautiful … if I was buying that home I’d have to mentally note to myself that I’m probably playing a decent premium for that,” Chen noted.
Homes that backed onto a pond or creek were also assessed higher than their neighbours. Royal LePage realtor Nam Kular said that’s no surprise, and added that homes closer to Edmonton’s southern border are seen as attractive due to their proximity to the airport and Leduc.
Some streets showed a wide range in assessments.
“In particular, I think there’s some places on the south side where you’re talking about million dollar houses with neighbours that are three to four million dollar houses,” Chen said.
Some buildings, such as the cooperative housing buildings, are assessed at zero, as are group homes.
The highest assessed building in the city is West Edmonton Mall, at $1.4 billion, followed by Southgate Mall at $468 million.
“I’m really curious when I update this for next year where Rogers Place stands,” Chen said.
Chen also found that some factors, such as being located adjacent to power lines, substantially lowered assessments.
Chen also created maps for Vancouver and San Francisco. In Vancouver, the median home assessment was $2.7 million in 2016, compared to Edmonton’s $322,000. The median income was also lower than Edmonton’s $87,000.
“The median income for Vancouver is $70,000. So the typical Vancouverite makes less money and has to pay substantially more for housing … I’m thankful we live in Edmonton.”
The map can be found at www.yeg-assess.dha.io.