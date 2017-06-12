City asks, ‘What should we do with Northlands?’; launches plans for the site

City planners want residents to weigh in on what Edmonton should do with the Northlands site, as they figure out how to make the “well loved area” viable for decades to come.

The area, 168 acres in size, is home to two well-used LRT stops, but the number of people living in the area have declined over the years, explained city planner Mo Bot, during the first open house over the plans on Monday.

“There’s an opportunity for more of the population to be accommodated in existing areas of the city,” she said, noting the suburbs continue to expand.

There are also barriers for cyclists and pedestrians, Bot added, as some streets are without sidewalks and others are next to busy roads.

“We want to make sure it’s not a transit station surrounded by empty parking lots for most of the year,” she said. “We can do more to bring people to that site all the time.”

The future of the coliseum also hinges on these plans.

In late May, city council voted to put Hockey Canada’s proposal for the coliseum, which was pitched to become a “Centre of Excellence” for youth, on hold, arguing they needed more details on the entire redevelopment plan before going further.

The move still means the physical structure is in jeopardy, as recent city reports have shown Edmonton could save tens of millions of dollars if council choses to demolish the old arena and build a new community hockey centre, rather than keep and renovate it.

Bot explained this new work, which covers all of Northlands including the coliseum, could result in proposed plans that do or don’t include the coliseum.

“If it’s not re-purposed, then we have to figure out what a better use will be,” she said.

But the city needs to consult with stakeholders and residents before such plans are developed, she added.

“This is really a conversation starter."

Residents have mixed feelings, however, on what to do with the overall site and the coliseum.

Notes plastered on information boards during the open house Monday indicated they want change but would like some buildings, like the Expo Centre and the coliseum, to remain.

“It’s in good condition and I think we could turn it into something great,” said resident Amor Legaspi. “Although I do feel we need to liven up the area, so more development might help.”