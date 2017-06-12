CN fined $125,000 for discharging chemicals into storm sewer

The Canadian National Railway Company (CN) faces six charges and has been fined $125,000 in relation to a water separator releasing chemicals into a storm sewer.

CN was charged with six offences under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act for the discharge of hydrocarbons into a storm sewer in April 2015.

The company pleaded guilty to releasing a substance that caused or may have caused a significant adverse effect and failing to take all reasonable measure to “remediate, manage, remove or otherwise dispose of the substance causing the adverse effect.”