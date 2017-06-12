News / Edmonton

CN fined $125,000 for discharging chemicals into storm sewer

The company pleaded guilty to two counts related to the discharge of hydrocarbons in a storm sewer in April 2015.

A CN locomotive goes through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009.

The Canadian National Railway Company (CN) faces six charges and has been fined $125,000 in relation to a water separator releasing chemicals into a storm sewer.

The company pleaded guilty to releasing a substance that caused or may have caused a significant adverse effect and failing to take all reasonable measure to “remediate, manage, remove or otherwise dispose of the substance causing the adverse effect.”

Of the $125,000 fine, $110,000 was diverted to a project involving Edmonton and the Area Land Trust. Those funds will go toward the stewardship of properties in the Capital Region Conservation Area. 

