City council green lights revamped Century Park plan

The city has given the massive Century Park re-development project a fresh start, but it's coming with tougher restrictions.

Developer ProCura must start construction by a certain time or the city will reduce the number of units they can build.

City council voted unanimously to green light the re-envisioned development, located at 25 Avenue and 109 Street by the south Edmonton LRT station.

The economic slump in 2008 stalled the development and dirt piles continue to remain on the site.

Since then, ProCura revamped their thinking on what to do with the site. Kim Patrin, a senior associate with Stantec, which is also a partner in the development, said the old plan was basically a bunch of tall towers facing a park in the middle.

The new plan, she said, now incorporates better street design to keep people outside, much like how Whyte Ave feels.

The new rules allow 3,995 residential units on 12 hectares of undeveloped land. But that drops to 3,595 units if ProCura doesn’t begin construction on at least 400 units in five years.

The city will remove another 400 units if ProCura doesn’t begin construction within 10 years.