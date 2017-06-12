Edmonton police investigating 7-Eleven shooting

Edmonton Police are investigating after shots rang out at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Sunday afternoon, leaving one man dead,.

In a news release, police said they responded to a report of shorts fired after an incident took place between a group of people outside the convenience store near 118 Street and 145 Avenue at around 4:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found one male with life-threatening injuries. EMS treated and transported the man to hospital.

The man died overnight in hospital. An autospy has not been scheduled.