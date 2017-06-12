Edmonton police investigating 7-Eleven shooting
The shooting took place in broad daylight and left one man with life-threatening injuries.
Edmonton Police are investigating after shots rang out at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Sunday afternoon, leaving one man dead,.
In a news release, police said they responded to a report of shorts fired after an incident took place between a group of people outside the convenience store near 118 Street and 145 Avenue at around 4:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, police say they found one male with life-threatening injuries. EMS treated and transported the man to hospital.
The man died overnight in hospital. An autospy has not been scheduled.
Police are looking to speak with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact 780-423-4567.