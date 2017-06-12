Police charge man in connection to sexual assault while impersonating a police officer

Police have charged a man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a woman that took place while the suspect was impersonating a police officer.

Edmonton Police Service Det. Barry Fairhurst said a woman was driving home on the north end of Anthony Henday Drive, near 127 Street at about 1:30 a.m. on June 4 when a vehicle with flashing lights directed her to pull over.

A man dressed in a navy blue peace officer’s uniform allegedly exited the vehicle with flashing lights, approached the woman while she was pulled over, and told her to get into his vehicle – which is described as a white, four-door Nissan Rogue.

Police say the woman complied, assuming he was an officer.

The man then allegedly told the woman he would not proceed with criminal charges against her if she performed sexual acts on him. Police say he drove off with the woman in the car, where she was sexually assaulted and then driven home near the Borden Park area.

Fairhurst said the woman did not suspect at any point during the traffic stop that the man was not a real officer, but when she was in his vehicle she realized something was wrong and discretely took photos of him using her cellphone.