Police charge suspect after man pretends to be officer, sexually assaults woman

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have a suspect in custody following a woman's complaint that she was pulled over by a man who impersonated a peace officer and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police she was driving home early on June 4 when she was directed to pull over by a vehicle with flashing lights.

She said a man, who was dressed in what appeared to be a police uniform, got out and told her he wouldn't proceed with criminal charges if she performed sexual acts on him.

The woman alleged she was driven to another area and sexually assaulted before being driven home.

Paul David Derksen, who is 50, has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault, and is to appear in court on Wednesday.