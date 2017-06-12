Province cuts transit fees for students who ride the city bus to school

Students in Alberta who take the city bus to school will get a break on transit fees starting in September, the province announced Monday.

This fall, kids who live more than 2.4 kilometres from school will only pay the difference between the normal cost of a bus pass and provincial transportation funding.

That means in Edmonton, where a student bus pass costs $730 for 10 months, and the province already funds transit for about $549 per student per year, the price of a pass will drop to a maximum of $181, or $18 per month.

"It can get quite expensive for youth going through high school and now this is one less thing for them and their parents to worry about," parent Amy Schnoor said in a news release.

The province estimates that about 33,000 students from across the province will benefit.