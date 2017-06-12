Second sibling dies after north Edmonton cooking-oil fire

A 16-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a north Edmonton house fire last week just days after his sister, according to a crowdfunding website.

A post on GoFundMe says Ethan Peters passed away on Friday, four days after his 11-year-old sister Christina Mawusi died from her injuries following the blaze in the family’s northside home.

“Our family is mourning the passing of two of our loved ones – siblings Christina and Ethan,” the post reads.

It describes Ethan as a student at Killarney Junior High School who was a “born fighter” since he was born weighing just one pound and four ounces.

“He had a gentle spirit, a beautiful smile, and a fervent love of cars,” the post reads.

It says Mawusi attended Baturyn elementary school and “was very excited to enter junior high school next year with all of her friends.”

She is described as having a quiet, calm and confident way about her.

"She loved to dance and looked forward to becoming a chemist when she grew up. She loved her friends and family dearly,” the post reads.

Fire crews were called to the home, at 178 Avenue and 93 Street, around 9:30 p.m. on June 4.

Firefighters got the brother and sister out of their upstairs bedrooms and carried them out through the windows.

Both were suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to hospital in critical condition, where Mawusi died the next day.

Investigators said the blaze was caused by cooking oil left unattended on a stove.