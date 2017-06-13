'There is hope': Africa Centre getting 40 child care spaces

The province announced Tuesday that 40 new child care spaces will be added to Edmonton’s Africa Centre in the coming months.

The northside facility for newcomers was selected as one of 22 Alberta Early Learning and Child Care pilot centres across the province for a $25 per day child care program.

“This is very, very special for us,” said Africa Centre board member Beatrice Ghettuba, who is also running for city council in Ward 4.

“We know that there is hope. There is that mother who wants to pursue schooling, who has come from a refugee camp but did not have the opportunity to go to school, and because of that opportunities are limited.

“This way, opportunities become real.”

Alberta Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee made the announcement on the heels of the federal government’s Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, which rolled out Monday.

The framework is backed by a $7.5-billion investment over 11 years from the federal government, with details to come on what Alberta’s share of that money will be and how it will be used.

Larivee said finding quality, affordable childcare has been hard for Alberta parents for “far too long.”