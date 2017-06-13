'We all need to fight against it': Alberta and Edmonton show highest increase in hate crimes

A beer can thrown at a Muslim woman’s hijab’s head, a window shattered at a Calgary mosque, and a man who tied a noose, pointed it toward two women wearing hijabs on an Edmonton LRT platform and said “this is for you”.

These are all hateful incidents documented this year by the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council as part of their Islamophobia hotline, which they created last year in response to increasing anti-Muslim rhetoric.

As Statistics Canada released new numbers Tuesday showing a spike in hate crimes in the province, the council’s spokesperson, Aurangzeb Qureshi, said he believes every Canadian needs to get on board in the fight against hate.

“Islamophobia is not just confined to the Muslim community, it’s a Canadian issue, an Albertan issue. We all need to fight against it.”

The new numbers, that show that Alberta had the highest increase in hate crimes in the country from 2014 to 2015, from 139 to 193 incidents (a 39 per cent increase) are no surprise to Qureshi.

He says their hotline has gone from averaging about one call a day to three or four.

“It just goes to show what we’re doing is very relevant right now,” Qureshi said.

Hate crimes in Canada increased by five per cent from 2014 and 2015, primarily driven by an increase in incidents targeting Muslims, Arabs or West Indians. Edmonton in particular had the highest increase — 45 additional incidents — of all the census metropolitan areas, with Muslims and Jews the most affected groups.

The numbers speak to a greater need to have open dialogue about why these numbers are on the rise.

“It’s a piece of education and awareness and to realize there are ways to have an impact within our community,” said Marco Lou of the Alberta Hate Crimes Committee.

One of those ways is for people who may not be directly impacted by hate crimes to speak out. University of Alberta student Jeremiah Ellis is not Muslim, but decided to do something in response to comments by President Donald Trump during American election as well as the way some Canadians responded to the intake of Syrian refugees.

“There was just so much hate and rhetoric at that point, I had never seen anything like it,” Ellis said.

That prompted him to start the World Mosaic Project, a social media campaign encouraging people to post a picture on social media holding a sign that says ‘United we stand divided we fall’ or some other personal message. It's been embraced by politicians from as far as the United States and Australia.

The Statistics Canada numbers are specific to hate crimes reported to police. Statistics Canada says only about 1/3 of hate crimes are actually reported, so the problem is likely much bigger.

Ellis is encouraged by people jumping on board the World Mosaic Project but recognizes that there’s a long way to go.