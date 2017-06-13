ASIRT clears Edmonton police in 2015 in-custody death

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared the Edmonton Police Service of any wrongdoing in the in-custody death of a 46-year-old man.

In a news release Tuesday, ASIRT said an investigation found the man died of cardiac arrest and that police did not play a role in his death in any way.

The incident unfolded during the evening of Oct. 25, 2015, after police responded to a report of a man displaying bizarre behaviour at a senior’s complex near 4450 McCrae Avenue.

The man was reported to have been attempting to steal a vehicle and caused damage to another. Civilians held the man until police arrived.

Police took the man to hospital due to his behaviour, where he was assessed. ASIRT said the man provided a false name and was released back into police custody after medical staff determined he did not need medical attention.

At the Detention Management Unit, police learned the man’s identify through fingerprints and discovered he had a previously diagnosed mental health condition.

The man’s behaviour shifted from “reasonable and rational to bizarre and irrational,” although overall he was passive and compliant, the release said.

Following a bail hearing on Oct. 26, 2015, the man was remanded into custody. At approximately 11:56 a.m. he was put in a prisoner van for transport to the Edmonton Remand Centre. ASIRT said he was uncooperative and resisting the officers’ efforts.

Eventually, he was placed on his back in the prisoner compartment with his legs raised and feet resting against the door. The release stated that at no point did the man show aggression toward police, nor did police show aggression towards the man.

The release said the man’s behaviour changed after the van door was closed, where he then started kicking his feet against prisoner compartment’s doors and walls.

Mid-transport, the officers noticed the man had stopped moving. At 119 Avenue and 97 Street, with assistance of two other officers in the area, they opened the compartment and found the man to be unresponsive and not breathing.

They performed CPR while waiting for EMS, who transported the man to hospital, where he died.

Toxicology results were negative for alcohol or drugs, including prescription medication, and the autopsy found the man died of cardiac arrest.

ASIRT Executive Director Susan Hughson determined the officers did their jobs lawfully and did not cause the man’s death.