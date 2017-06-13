City closes Walterdale Bridge after semitruck with excavator gets stuck

The Walterdale Bridge is currently closed in both directions, after a semi-truck towing an excavator got stuck trying to enter the bridge.

Edmonton police said in an email they are currently on scene directing traffic. They said the bridge is expected to be closed for the next several hours.



Police are advising motorists heading northbound to the bridge will be diverted eastbound onto Saskatchewan drive. Traffic on Queen Elizabeth road is also being diverted eastbond onto Sask Drive. that they will



Police will provide an update when the bridge is open.

