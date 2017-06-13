Edmonton to accelerate work on tackling "explosion" of dandelions

City weed maintenance crews may resort to spraying herbicides this summer, as Edmonton continues to tackle the “explosion” of dandelions on green spaces.

“Growth has been going through the roof,” said Doug Jones, deputy city manager of city operations, following a city council meeting Tuesday.

Jones said the city is considering using herbicides to kill the unsightly weeds, which can also cause tripping hazards for people walking or playing in sports fields.

He said wet fields, in combination with hot days, has spurred growth. On top of that, the recent wind storm that decimated hundreds of trees caused crews to shift priorities and deal with the aftermath of that storm, rather than go after the yellow nuisances.

“We have to act quickly,” Jones said.

The move comes after Coun. Bryan Anderson put forth a notice of motion Tuesday that aims to task city staff with more options and costs to deal with maintaining green spaces and the “proliferation” of dandelions.

Jones said he expects to provide the public with an action plan in the next couple of days. If the city chooses to spray, he said officials will post signs and make the health risks well known.