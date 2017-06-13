City councillor wants re-look at Edmonton's ad policy following Rebel blowback

One city councillor wants to get to the bottom of how Edmonton advertises with media outlets, after the city pulled ads last week from right-wing Rebel Media.

Coun. Michael Oshry outlined an inquiry into the ad issue at city council Tuesday, asking staff to come up with a policy to ensure it’s advertising with media that supports diversity and inclusion.

“When we talk about inclusivity and bringing people together, some websites are not appropriate and do the exact opposite of that,” Oshry said. “They are borderline racist and our revenue shouldn’t go to those sorts of places.”

Last week, the city pulled ads from the Rebel, a controversial website, after several social media users raised concerns.

The city explained they purchase their ads through Google Ad Network, which allows them to target certain demographics but not specific websites, so it wasn't an intentional decision to advertise with the Rebel. However, Edmonton can remove their ads from sites they don’t want to appear on.

Oshry suggested this move could stop the city from advertising with non-inclusive websites at the get-go, so staff don’t have to backtrack and pull them.

“I would argue we spend a lot of time demonstrating we’re an inclusive city and, when we put ads on websites that are the opposite of that, we really undermine what we’re doing here at the city,” he said.