Fish brains give insight into human behaviour: University of Alberta researcher

Fish do have feelings and they’re not much different from our own, according to new research out of the University of Alberta.

A team led by psychology researcher Pete Hurd studied the brains of two groups of cichlid fish, and found differences in the way they socialize are related to chemicals that mirror those in human brains.

“I have no doubt that these fish love their offspring and hate their rivals and maybe feel jealousy towards males that get more matings than them,” Hurd said.

“But I still study it scientifically, as opposed to weeping in front of the fish tank.”

The bits of fish brains that govern those emotions are shared with humans from common ancestors.

Hurd’s study specifically compared various cichlid species found in central Africa’s Lake Tanganyika – half of which raised children monogamously, and half that had social structures more like a lion pride – and examined their brains for specific neurohormones.

“Cichlids are these fish that are famous for having rich social lives, they look after their offspring better than most mammals do. They’re advanced social animals in a very small, fishy body,” Hurd said.

The research team found cichlids with more complicated social structures produced less isotocin, the fish equivalent to oxytocin.

That might seem counterintuitive, as humans often refer to oxytocin as the “love “hormone” and associate it with pro-social behaviour, but Hurd said he wasn’t surprised.

“Oxytocin has a dark side that gets ignored in the stereotypical view of it,” he said, adding the hormone seems to be involved in promoting ethnocentrism and xenophobia in people.

“A lot of jealousy, also social relationships with specific individuals that are negative, like when you really hate your nemesis, that’s also an oxytocin thing.”

Hurd is also researching genetic differences between humans who are more and less social to test the similarities.