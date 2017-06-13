Suicide attempts at High Level Bridge drop 50 per cent due to safety barriers

The number of suicide attempts at the High Level bridge has decreased by 50 per cent since safety barriers were installed nearly one year ago.

EMS responded to five suicide attempts at the bridge in 2016, compared to 10 in 2015.

Dan Klemke, whose wife committed suicide at the High Level Bridge in 2013, is hailing the safety barriers as a success by. Losing his wife prompted the Edmonton business executive to push for the barrier with then-mayor Stephen Mandel.

“I’m thrilled with that result. I fully expected that would be the case and I couldn’t be more pleased,” Klemke said. “What that means in the bigger picture is there will be hundreds if not thousands of people that won’t have to go through what I went through.”

Edmonton City Council approved the barriers in 2014 and construction was completed in July 2016.

The barriers were based off a model of the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, England, which saw a 50 per cent reduction over five years, said the city’s supervisor of community safety, Kris Andreychuk.

“We’re very encouraged to see the impact appears to be very similar here in Edmonton … It’s really quite significant and to be honest it’s in line with what we were aspiring to achieve,” Andreychuk said.

He added that there’s no way to completely prevent people from taking their own lives if they are determined to do so, but research shows committing suicide by jumping is highly impulsive.

“It’s really a preventative measure. It’s meant to cause pause and a moment for reconsideration.”